Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hiltgen & Brewer on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Cain Law Office on behalf of Andrea E. Hall. The case is 5:23-cv-00565, Hall v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea E Hall

Plaintiffs

Hilbern Law PLLC

Cain Law Office

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East Inc

Wal-Mart Stores East LP

Walmart Inc

Oklahoma Wal-Mart Associates LP

Wal-Mart of Oklahoma Inc

Walmart Associates Inc

Walmart Claims Services Inc

defendant counsels

Hiltgen & Brewer

Hiltgen And Brewer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims