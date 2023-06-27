Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Hiltgen & Brewer on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Cain Law Office on behalf of Andrea E. Hall. The case is 5:23-cv-00565, Hall v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 27, 2023, 7:52 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Hilbern Law PLLC
- Cain Law Office
defendants
- Wal-Mart Stores East Inc
- Wal-Mart Stores East LP
- Walmart Inc
- Oklahoma Wal-Mart Associates LP
- Wal-Mart of Oklahoma Inc
- Walmart Associates Inc
- Walmart Claims Services Inc
defendant counsels
- Hiltgen & Brewer
- Hiltgen And Brewer
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims