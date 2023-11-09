Who Got The Work

The Standard Fire Insurance Co. has turned to attorney Thomas R. Julian of Daniel, Coker, Horton & Bell as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Sept. 25 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Kevin Gay Attorney at Law on behalf of Kelvin Hall. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, is 2:23-cv-00136, Hall v. Travelers Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 09, 2023, 8:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Kelvin Hall

Plaintiffs

Kevin Gay Attorney At Law, PLLC

defendants

The Standard Fire Insurance Company

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Travelers Insurance Company

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Daniel Coker Horton & Bell, P.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute