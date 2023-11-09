The Standard Fire Insurance Co. has turned to attorney Thomas R. Julian of Daniel, Coker, Horton & Bell as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Sept. 25 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Kevin Gay Attorney at Law on behalf of Kelvin Hall. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, is 2:23-cv-00136, Hall v. Travelers Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
November 09, 2023, 8:28 AM