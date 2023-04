Removed To Federal Court

Kroger removed a personal injury lawsuit to Texas Southern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by the Stano Law Firm on behalf of Donna Marie Hall. Kroger is backed by Germer PLLC. The case is 4:23-cv-01516, Hall v. The Kroger Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 25, 2023, 9:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Donna Marie Hall

defendants

The Kroger Co.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims