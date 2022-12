Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual subsidiary Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Bolus Law Office and Stout & Heuke on behalf of Christopher Hall. The case is 3:22-cv-00676, Hall v. Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 3:30 PM