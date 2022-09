New Suit - Employment

Fastenal, an industrial products supplier, was hit with a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of David Bana on behalf of Candace Hall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02222, Hall v. Rice et al.

September 03, 2022, 12:37 PM