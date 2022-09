New Suit

BNSF Railway and Amtrak were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case, for claims arising from a September 2021 train derailment, was brought by Clifford Law Offices and Driscoll Law Group on behalf of Heather Hall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05289, Hall v. national Railroad Passenger Corp et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 28, 2022, 1:50 PM