Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi on behalf of Earl Hall. The case is 1:23-cv-20418, Hall v. Midland Credit Management, Inc.

Florida

February 01, 2023, 7:13 PM