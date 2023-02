Who Got The Work

Meleah M. Skillern of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Moriah K. Cheatham in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 10 in Ohio Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson, is 5:23-cv-00049, Hall v. Davis et al.

February 24, 2023, 10:33 AM