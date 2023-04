New Suit - Personal Injury

CVS Pharmacy was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, over identity theft claims, was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01492, Hall v. CVS Pharmacy.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 4:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Dawitt Ralph Hall

defendants

CVS Pharmacy

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims