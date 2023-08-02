New Suit - Employment

Compass Group, a large UK food services company, doing business as Flik International Corp., was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The court action was brought by Jennings & Fulton Ltd. on behalf of an American Express Lounge airport floor manager who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting disparate treatment based on sexual orientation and gender to the human resources department. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01206, Hall v. Compass Group USA, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 02, 2023, 4:07 AM

Ladonaugh Hall

Jennings & Fulton, Ltd.

Compass Group USA, Inc.

Flik International Corp.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination