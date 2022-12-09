New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Camping World Holdings, an outdoor and camping gear retailer, was slapped with a data breach class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a 26-day-long data breach in early 2022 impacting the personally identifiable information and protected health information of over 30,000 individuals. The class action was filed by Turke & Strauss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06933, Hall v. Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 6:18 PM