Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison Mahoney on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Steven Cohn on behalf of Linda Hall. The case is 1:23-cv-01343, Hall v. BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.

Wholesalers

February 21, 2023, 12:45 PM