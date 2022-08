Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bendin, Sumrall & Ladner on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bank of America to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Isenberg & Hewitt on behalf of a banking customer who alleges that she was robbed in the parking lot of an Atlanta branch. The case is 1:22-cv-03288, Hall v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2022, 9:33 AM