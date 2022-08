New Suit - Employment

American Airlines Inc. was sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged sex-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of Mayamarie Hall, who contends she was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint alleging workplace sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03352, Hall v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 22, 2022, 4:53 PM