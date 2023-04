Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against the Permanente Medical Group Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Russell A. Robinson on behalf of a former administrative secretary who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to race-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-02074, Hall-Evans v. The Permanente Medical Group, Inc.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Bernardine Hall-Evans

Plaintiffs

Russell Alan Robinson

defendants

The Permanente Medical Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination