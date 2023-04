Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Permanente Medical Group to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Russell A. Robinson on behalf of a former employee who alleges racial discrimination and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-02074, Hall-Evans v. The Permanente Medical Group, Inc.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Bernardine Hall-Evans

defendants

The Permanente Medical Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination