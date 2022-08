Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon and other defendants to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, over a settlement agreement pertaining to a foreclosure, was filed by the Ferguson Law Firm on behalf of David Hall and Teresa Hall. The case is 1:22-cv-00323, Hall et al. v. Hughes Watters Askanase LLP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 11, 2022, 7:57 PM