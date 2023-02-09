New Suit - Class Action

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was slapped with a negligence class action Thursday in relation to the Feb. 2023 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The suit, which was brought in Ohio Northern District Court, contends that the derailment and chemical spill necessitated an immediate evacuation of all homes and businesses in a one-to-two-mile radius of the site. According to the complaint, the class members were exposed to toxic fumes and were forced to evacuate and be involuntarily displaced from their homes and businesses. The class is represented by Plakas|Mannos. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00257, Hall et al v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 09, 2023, 12:49 PM