Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against CBRE Group, Cigna and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, concerning death benefit claims, was filed by attorney James M. Lenihan on behalf of the Estate of Scott Hall and other plaintiffs. The case is 7:22-cv-10129, Hall et al v. Hall et al.

Real Estate

November 29, 2022, 5:10 PM