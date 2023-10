News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Jennifer L. Hall to the District of Delaware by a wide margin on Tuesday afternoon, making her the 109th Biden nominee to make it to a district court. The confirmation means Hall, currently a magistrate judge for the federal court, will take over for U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews when he takes senior status at the end of the year.

Delaware

October 17, 2023, 4:05 PM

