Atlanta-based Hall Booth Smith is assembling a group of practitioners to guide clients on the latest implications and issues related to abortion laws and rights. While several law firms across the country are also marketing their expertise on this issue after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Hall Booth Smith is one of the few Southeast-based firms to form such a group.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 02, 2022, 8:47 AM