Hall & Lampros, Swift Currie Announce Partner News—and Oth...

Two Atlanta law firms—Hall & Lampros and Swift Currie, McGhee & Hiers—recently announced new hiring or promotion news. Swift Currie appointed Martine Cumbermack as partner and chief of diversity after she spent more than 10 years helping lead its diversity efforts as co-chair of the firm's diversity & inclusion committee. In this newly created role, Cumbermack will continue her leadership in an official capacity. She is responsible for spearheading diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Alabama

April 21, 2023, 6:36 PM

