Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reminger on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Jungle Jim's Market to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged religious and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Spitz Law Firm on behalf of Ghassan Abu Halimeh. The case is 1:22-cv-00462, Halimeh v. Jungle Jim's Market Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 10, 2022, 5:57 PM