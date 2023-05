Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Winstead on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica, a life insurance and financial services company, to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Kenneth E. Grubbs on behalf of John Halfen and the Estate of Shirley Joy Halfen. The case is 5:23-cv-00691, Halfen et al v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

John Halfen

The Estate of Shirley Joy Halfen

defendants

Transamerica Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Winstead

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute