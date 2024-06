News From Law.com

Roughly 85% of U.S. law firms plan to change the size of their real estate portfolio over the next two years, with more than half expecting to add space and about a third planning to reduce it. That aggressive forecast of growth in office space comes as U.S. law firm office leasing in Q1 of 2024 totaled 3.2 million square feet, an amount that lagged 4.3 million square feet during Q1 of 2023 and 3.6 million square feet during the first three months of 2022.

June 27, 2024, 2:35 PM