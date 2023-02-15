Half of UK Partners Want to Set Up Their Own Law Firms, Rese...

News From Law.com International

Half of U.K. law firm partners are seriously considering setting up their own firms, despite the current economic downturn. A survey of 200 partners, commissioned by the private litigation funder Harbour, found that the percentage of those who cited setting up their own firm as a career ambition has increased from 39% in 2021 to 50%. The figure also surpasses the number of law firm partners whose ambition is to take a senior leadership role within their current firm (46%).

United Kingdom

February 15, 2023, 6:19 AM