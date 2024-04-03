Half a Million Dollars? Attorney Fees Adding Up in Tiger Kin...

News From Law.com

The personal assistant and executor of a missing Tampa millionaire's estate has petitioned a Florida court for attorney fees in the ongoing defamation saga surrounding public statements made by a former Netflix show star. "We filed a lawsuit on behalf of the assistant of Carole Baskin's deceased husband Don Lewis, seeking damages for defamation," said attorney John Michael Phillips. "We have also moved for attorneys fees." Phillips represents Anne McQueen, Lewis's longtime personal assistant who says Baskin defamed and mistreated her.

April 03, 2024, 1:20 PM

