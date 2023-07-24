Who Got The Work

Dana Cook-Milligan, Christopher M. Murphy and Drew H. Washington of Winston & Strawn have stepped in to represent Safeway and parent company Albertsons in a consumer class action. The suit, filed June 7 in California Northern District Court, contends that Safeway promotes misleading 'Buy One, Get One Free' offers. The suit is backed by Berger Montague; Terrell Marshall Law Group; and Sugerman Dahab. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-02811, Haley v. Albertsons Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 4:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Caleb Haley

Plaintiffs

Terrell Marshall Law Group PLLC

Berger Montague

David F Sugerman Attorney, PC

Tim Quenelle, PC

Sugerman Dahab

defendants

Safeway, Inc.

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

Winton & Strawn LLP

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct