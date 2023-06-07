New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Berger Montague and Terrell Marshall Law Group filed a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court against Albertsons and Safeway. The complaint asserts that the stores' 'Buy One, Get One Free' offers are manipulated to assure that customers do not actually receive a truly 'free' product out of two purchased. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02811, Haley v. Albertsons Companies, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 07, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Caleb Haley

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

Tim Quenelle, PC

defendants

Safeway, Inc.

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct