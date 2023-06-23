Who Got The Work

Michael J. Zinna and Vincent M. Ferraro of Kelley Drye & Warren have entered appearances for Motive Technologies Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 14 in California Northern District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of Haley IP LLC, asserts a single patent related to the associated methods of monitoring a driver of a vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-02923, Haley IP, LLC v. Motive Technologies, Inc.

Technology

June 23, 2023, 6:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Haley IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

Ramey & Schwaller, LLP

defendants

Motive Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kelley Drye & Warren

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims