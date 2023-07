Who Got The Work

Ashlee N. Williams of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for True Food Kitchen in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint, filed May 22 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Zipin, Amster, & Greenberg, accuses the defendant of systemically withholding employees’ earned wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis, III, is 1:23-cv-00666, Haley et al v. FRC Balance LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 06, 2023, 8:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandee Haley

Julia Velasquez

Zipin, Amster, & Greenberg LLC

defendants

Frc Balance LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches