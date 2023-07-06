Who Got The Work

Elizabeth S. Muyskens and Kif H. Skidmore of Stoll Keenon Ogden have entered appearances for Ephraim McDowell Health Inc. in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed May 22 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP; Anderson Alexander PLLC; Bruckner Burch PLLC; and the Lawrence Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as external transporters who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell, is 5:23-cv-00152, Hale v. Ephraim McDowell Health, Inc.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 7:03 AM

