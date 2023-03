New Suit - Wrongful Death

Auto parts company Bridgestone and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was brought by the Burrage Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Ryan Michael Hale, who died in a car crash due to an allegedly defective tire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00246, Hale et al. v. Bridgestone Retail Operations Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Hale

Plaintiffs

Burrage Law Firm

defendants

Bridgestone Corporation

Bridgestone Americas Inc

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operation

Bridgestone Retail Operation Inc

Giti Tire USA Ltd

John Doe, 1

John Doe, 2

John Doe, 3

John Doe, 4

John Doe, 5

TP Gajah Tunggal Tbk

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims