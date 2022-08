New Suit - Employment Class Action

Exelon, a Chicago-based power company, and its former subsidiary Constellation Clearsight were hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Mobilio Wood and Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann & Knopf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03367, Haldeman v. Constellation Clearsight LLC et al.

Energy

August 23, 2022, 12:46 PM