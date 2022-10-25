New Suit - Securities

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and members of the company's board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with Atlas Air's planned acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. The complaint, filed by Weiss Law, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting material information concerning the financial valuation analyses provided by the company’s financial advisor, Morgan Stanley & Co., and the financial services company's potential conflicts of interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09108, Halberstam v. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 25, 2022, 6:41 AM