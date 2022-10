New Suit - Trademark

Greenberg Traurig filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of restaurant and nightclub owner Hakkasan Limited. The suit contends that Las Vegas-based fitness club operator Kilo Club's logo is confusingly similar to Hakkasan’s mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01695, Hakkasan Limited v. Kilo Club, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 07, 2022, 6:03 AM