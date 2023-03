Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Truist Financial to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Weissman Firm on behalf of Hakis & Sons Inc., claims that Truist mismanaged the plaintiff's funds. The case is 2:23-cv-02174, Hakis & Sons, Inc. v. Truist Financial Corporation f/k/a Suntrust Bank, Inc., a/k/a Truist Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 4:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Hakis & Sons, Inc.

defendants

Truist Financial Corporation f/k/a Suntrust Bank, Inc., a/k/a Truist Bank

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract