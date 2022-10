Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Heyl Royster Voelker & Allen on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Casey's General Stores, an Iowa-based convenience store chain operator, to Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney John Abell on behalf of Kari Hake. The case is 3:22-cv-02330, Hake v. Casey's General Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 07, 2022, 4:06 PM