New Suit - Employment

MGM Resorts, the major operator of casinos in Las Vegas, was sued Monday in Nevada District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Jennings & Fulton on behalf of Inga Hakan, who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendants' COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02097, Hakan v. MGM Resorts International.