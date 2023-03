Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Aaronson, Rappaport, Feinstein & Deutsch on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot and PWR-16048-18 Northern Blvd to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Shaevitz & Shaevitz on behalf of Michael Hajovsky. The case is 1:23-cv-01828, Hajovsky v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al.