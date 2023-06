New Suit - Contract

Hajoca Corp. sued R&R Plumbing and Jason M. Rudluff for breach of contract on Friday in Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for plumbing materials, was brought by McAfee & Taft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00252, Hajoca Corp. v. R&R Plumbing LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 23, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Hajoca Corporation

Plaintiffs

McAfee & Taft

defendants

Jason M Rudluff

R&R Plumbing, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract