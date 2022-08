Who Got The Work

Jenna Rinehart Rassif and Mariana C. Muci of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Sheridan Healthcorp Inc. d/b/a Envision Physician Services in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed June 28 in Florida Southern District Court by NeJame Law on behalf of Margaret Hajje. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 0:22-cv-61232, Hajje v. Sheridan Healthcorp, Inc.

Health Care

August 12, 2022, 7:12 AM