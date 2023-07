Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sherman & Howard on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against ROC Sales to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Koncilja & Koncilja on behalf of Lonny Hajek, alleges that when the plaintiff attempted to shake and agitate a can of 'Touch'n Tone Household' spray paint, the can exploded, causing metal shrapnel and chemicals to cut and burn the plaintiff's face. The case is 1:23-cv-01926, Hajek v. ROC Sales Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Lonny Hajek

defendants

Roc Sales Inc

defendant counsels

Sherman & Howard

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims