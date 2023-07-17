Who Got The Work

Peter G. Siachos and Kara S. McCabe of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Alexandra L. Condon of Costello, Cooney & Fearon have stepped in as defense counsel to Empower Federal Credit Union and Advanced Recovery of New York Inc., respectively, in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed June 1 in New York Northern District Court by Dombrow Law Firm on behalf of Christina Hajdasz and Keith M. Hajdasz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, is 6:23-cv-00651, Hajdasz et al v. Advanced Recovery of New York, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2023, 4:12 AM

