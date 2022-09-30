New Suit

Williams & Connolly and other counsel filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of the Haitian Bridge Alliance and other migrant advocacy groups. The suit seeks records concerning the alleged physical abuse and intimidation of approximately 15,000 Haitian migrants at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection encampment near the Del Rio, Texas point of entry in September of 2021. The complaint further asserts that the migrants were denied access to basic essentials and medical attention in 'triple-digit' heat. The case is 1:22-cv-08344, Haitian Bridge Alliance et al v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security et al.

Government

September 30, 2022, 12:55 PM