Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Virginia Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The court case was brought by Gaynor Law Center on behalf of a former employee who is alleging disability discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00233, Haith v. Elevance Health, Inc.

May 30, 2023, 4:51 PM

Lexus Haith

Gaynor Law Center PC

Elevance Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA