Who Got The Work

Mark A. Stafford, Cory Patterson and Chelsea K. Barnes of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough have stepped in to represent the City of Greensboro, Police Chief Brian James and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, which brings claims over a 2019 police shooting, was filed June 30 in North Carolina Middle District Court by Smith Giles PLLC and Bowden Gardner & Hill on behalf of Paulickia Jazzmun Hairston. The case is 1:22-cv-00500, Hairston v. Talley et al.

North Carolina

August 15, 2022, 4:16 AM