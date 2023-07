New Suit - Trade Secrets

Epstein Becker & Green filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of wig and hair products seller Hair Zone. The complaint targets former Hair Zone employee Joon Han Bae and competitor Dae Do Inc. for allegedly misappropriating customer data and other confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03598, Hair Zone, Inc. v. BAE et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Hair Zone, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Epstein Becker & Green

defendants

ABC Corps. 1-5

Dae Do Inc.

John Does 1-5

Joon Han BAE

nature of claim: 880/