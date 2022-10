New Suit - Civil Rights

Liskow & Lewis filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court on behalf of Amy E. Hains. The suit, over alleged uncompensated taking claims, was filed against Ponte Coupee Parish Government and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00835, Hains v. Pointe Coupee Parish Council et al.

Real Estate

October 27, 2022, 8:14 AM