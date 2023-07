Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Transdev Services to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Nunes Worker Rights Law on behalf of a former driver who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for filing a workers comp claim. The case is 3:23-cv-03714, Haines v. Transdev Services Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 26, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Michele Haines

defendants

Does 1-10,

Transdev Alternative Services Inc.

Transdev Services Inc.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations